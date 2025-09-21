Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $18.41 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 83,162 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.7%

ET stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

