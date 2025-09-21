Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $19.47 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $30,849,036. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

