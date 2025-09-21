Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $20.76 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2025

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISVFree Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.64% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 35.1%

DISV opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

