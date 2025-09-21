Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $21.02 Million Holdings in Axs Kl Leaders Etf $KNO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Axs Kl Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:KNO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,272 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.53% of Axs Kl Leaders Etf worth $21,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Axs Kl Leaders Etf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axs Kl Leaders Etf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Axs Kl Leaders Etf by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Axs Kl Leaders Etf by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 340,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period.

Axs Kl Leaders Etf Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KNO opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. Axs Kl Leaders Etf has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19.

Axs Kl Leaders Etf Profile

The AXS Knowledge Leaders ETF (KNO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in highly innovative companies from developed markets. KNO was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is issued by AXS Investments.

