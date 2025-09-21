Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $21.08 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.92 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.