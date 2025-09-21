Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $23.43 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE LNG opened at $231.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.56 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.