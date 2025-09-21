Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $24.64 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,787 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 351,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after buying an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 162.8% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ELV opened at $313.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.63. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $542.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

