Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $25.78 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $25,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

