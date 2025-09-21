Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $26.04 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 85.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after buying an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 18,202.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after buying an additional 542,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after buying an additional 289,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in FedEx by 302.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,883,000 after buying an additional 264,792 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.85.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 2.5%

FDX opened at $232.10 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

