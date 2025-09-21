Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

