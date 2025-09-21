Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,562,000 after buying an additional 3,327,352 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after buying an additional 878,951 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,505,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 802,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,053,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20,534.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,770,000 after buying an additional 612,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AWK opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

