Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF $PIZ

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $25,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 208.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

PIZ stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

