Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 26,830 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $22,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Baird R W raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of EXPD opened at $120.08 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

