Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 83,260 Shares of Moelis & Company $MC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 83,260 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Moelis & Company worth $22,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,713,000 after buying an additional 2,006,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,548,000 after buying an additional 579,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 457.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 485,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,318,000 after buying an additional 398,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,177,000 after buying an additional 352,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $19,561,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,544.68. This represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

