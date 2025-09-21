Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after buying an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,407 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14,376.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $24,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $130.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.22. The firm has a market cap of $259.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

