Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,259 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 36,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

