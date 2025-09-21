Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,363 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolfstich Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% in the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,036,000 after buying an additional 8,879,223 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,788,000 after buying an additional 367,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,365,000 after buying an additional 262,683 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,176,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 431,557 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

