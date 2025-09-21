Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,879 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.