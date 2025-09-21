Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 23,576 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 663,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,576 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $22,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $155,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.