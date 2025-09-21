Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 31,103 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,103 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:OKE opened at $71.63 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

