Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 53,803 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,803 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

