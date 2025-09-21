Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,923 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $20,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

