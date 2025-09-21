Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,133 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,367,427,000 after purchasing an additional 483,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,098,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,326 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,954,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yum! Brands by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Melius assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.62. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,192 shares of company stock worth $5,346,507 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

