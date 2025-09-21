Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $91.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

