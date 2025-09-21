Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,546 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 933,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 729,240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

