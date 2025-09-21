Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,771 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sony were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sony by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,845,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,198,000 after purchasing an additional 257,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $78,905,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sony by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Sony by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,753,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sony by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,641 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

About Sony

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.