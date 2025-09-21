Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 68 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,565,000 after acquiring an additional 442,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,871,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,117.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,753,000 after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $521.47 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.04 and a 200-day moving average of $443.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.13.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

