Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,037,000 after purchasing an additional 403,248 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,115,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,487,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,854,000 after purchasing an additional 484,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $89.57 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

