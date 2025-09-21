Wedmont Private Capital Buys 151 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,223,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,438 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $175.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.