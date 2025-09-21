Wedmont Private Capital Buys 196 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $69.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

