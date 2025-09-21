Wedmont Private Capital Buys 6,474 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NU were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NU. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Santander raised shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

