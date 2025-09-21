Wedmont Private Capital Buys 754 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Unilever were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after buying an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,787,000 after buying an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,911,000 after buying an additional 221,958 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,870,000 after buying an additional 195,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 93,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.26 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

