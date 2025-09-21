Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

