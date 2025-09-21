Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 51.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on MP Materials and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

MP Materials Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE MP opened at $73.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.02 and a beta of 2.32.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

