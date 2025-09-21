Wedmont Private Capital Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $1,880,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 505,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,652,421. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

