Wedmont Private Capital Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in News were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in News by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in News by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in News by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in News by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in News by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.