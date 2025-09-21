Wedmont Private Capital Has $427,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,009,000 after buying an additional 1,321,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,736,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,265,000 after buying an additional 862,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,196,000 after buying an additional 279,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,028,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after buying an additional 542,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Read Our Latest Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.