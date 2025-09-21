Wedmont Private Capital Has $431,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,410,000 after purchasing an additional 750,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,558,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,636,000 after purchasing an additional 153,270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 688,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.22 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

