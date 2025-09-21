Wedmont Private Capital Has $446,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $190,961,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,932,000. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,413.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 924,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 907,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,822,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 905,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $67.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

