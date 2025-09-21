Wedmont Private Capital Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:TMO opened at $480.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.01 and a 200 day moving average of $449.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $623.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.