Wedmont Private Capital Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after acquiring an additional 339,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,929,000 after acquiring an additional 616,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $69.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $69.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

