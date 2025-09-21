Wedmont Private Capital Has $463,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $33,389,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 123.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 449.9% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.47.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

