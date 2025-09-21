Wedmont Private Capital Has $482,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

