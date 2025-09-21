Wedmont Private Capital Has $506,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $57.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $57.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

