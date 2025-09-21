Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $297.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.65 and its 200 day moving average is $263.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $302.21.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

