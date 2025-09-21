Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Corning were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 75,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 18.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 53,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

