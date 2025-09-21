Wedmont Private Capital Invests $331,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.7% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.1% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $289.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $288.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The company had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

