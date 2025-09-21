Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,290 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,570,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,216,000 after purchasing an additional 271,917 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $213,092,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,579,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,654,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.46.

PulteGroup stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

