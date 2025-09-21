Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $220.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.47. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $220.52.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

