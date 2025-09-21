Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Nucor were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.60.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,134. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

